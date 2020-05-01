Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,884 shares of company stock worth $79,075,156 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $502.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

