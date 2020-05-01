Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,252 shares of company stock valued at $10,161,995 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

