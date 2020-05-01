Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,734 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,438,000 after buying an additional 226,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $154.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.15. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

