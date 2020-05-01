Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 12,781 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 201.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,114,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

