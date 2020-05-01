Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $903,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,356 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,808,000 after buying an additional 920,511 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $56.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

