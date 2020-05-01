Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.45.

AAPL stock opened at $293.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

