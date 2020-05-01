Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.45.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $293.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.81 and a 200-day moving average of $278.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,274.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

