Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Stake Increased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $4,682,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Anthem by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 171,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.85.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $280.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.11. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

