Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,272,782,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,093,082,000 after purchasing an additional 770,357 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,687,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,048,462,000 after purchasing an additional 328,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amphenol by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $666,663,000 after purchasing an additional 563,138 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

