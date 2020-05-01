Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

