American Research & Management Co. Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $46.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

