America First Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,350 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.6% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $863,079,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $100,520,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $125,664,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

NYSE USB opened at $36.50 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.