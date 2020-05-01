AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to post ($1.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.63). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.20) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

AMC opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $15.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Mittleman Brothers LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,745,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,791 shares during the period. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,534,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,591,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 982,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237,526 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

