Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 3,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,346.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $922.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,184.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,318.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 40.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,498.94.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

