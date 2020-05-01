Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,038,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,348.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $921.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,188.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,319.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,515.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.95.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

