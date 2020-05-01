Alera Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,204 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.