Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 448,605 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,605 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 9.6% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

