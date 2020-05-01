Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.38 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 12.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $172.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.15 and a 200-day moving average of $169.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

