Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 849 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $45.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

