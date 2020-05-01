Accuvest Global Advisors Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,260.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.45.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $293.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,274.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.