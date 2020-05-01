Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock opened at $185.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.60. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,671 shares of company stock worth $6,870,536 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.