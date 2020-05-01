ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $191.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.17.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

