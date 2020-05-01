Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 440 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

NYSE DUK opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

