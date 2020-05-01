Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.11.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

