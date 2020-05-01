Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 8,478.9% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 3,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after buying an additional 676,463 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,671 shares of company stock worth $6,870,536. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN stock opened at $185.19 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.60.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

