Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,416 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,410,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

