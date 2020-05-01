$59.40 Million in Sales Expected for SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will post sales of $59.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.80 million to $67.00 million. SilverBow Resources posted sales of $72.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year sales of $253.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.90 million to $301.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $250.25 million, with estimates ranging from $202.50 million to $298.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SilverBow Resources.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.05). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $69.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBOW. Northland Securities lowered SilverBow Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SBOW stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.