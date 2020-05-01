5,508 Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

WTRG opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

