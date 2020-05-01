48North Cannabis (CVE:NRTH) Shares Down 5.6%

48North Cannabis Corp (CVE:NRTH)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 320,613 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 555,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33.

