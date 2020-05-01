1ST Source Bank Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.14 and its 200 day moving average is $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,252 shares of company stock worth $10,161,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

