14,730 Shares in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 87,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

