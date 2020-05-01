1,130 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Acquired by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

