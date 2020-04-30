Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 4,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $125.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Zoetis has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

