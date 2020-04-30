Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,380 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 55,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 142.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 269.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 730,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

