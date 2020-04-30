Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,976,000 after acquiring an additional 114,392 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $136.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Shares of ZBH opened at $120.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

