Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) to Buy

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Get ContraVir Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.