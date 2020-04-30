Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Hold

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,856 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after buying an additional 78,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 760,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 451,102 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

