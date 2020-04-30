Zacks: Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.81. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 64.1% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $40.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

