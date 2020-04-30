Yelp’s (YELP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YELP. Barclays downgraded shares of Yelp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Aegis restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Yelp stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,988,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $51,892,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,061,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 966.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 872,985 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 791,111 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $10,484,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

