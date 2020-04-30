Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 742 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 816% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 call options.
In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WH opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.
