WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.21. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. WPX Energy shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 785,909 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

In other WPX Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in WPX Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 78,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.93.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

