William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moody’s in a report released on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Shares of MCO opened at $254.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.54. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $287.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,951 shares of company stock valued at $12,887,768 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

