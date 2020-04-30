WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Short Interest Update

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 995,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 389,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 26,150 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 479,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 74,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 999.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOW. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of WOW opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $477.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.50. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.