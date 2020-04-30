Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Down 7.9% in April

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,600 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.54. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $14.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Mastandrea bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,854,767.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSR shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

