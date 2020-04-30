Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wendys by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $43,163,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wendys by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Wendys by 512.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Wendys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. Wendys Co has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

WEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

