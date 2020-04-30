Wells Fargo & Co Raises Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target to $9.25

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $8.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.54. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 5,000 shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,097 shares of company stock valued at $38,811. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 625,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,709 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. boosted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 90.5% during the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 415,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 197,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 308,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 291,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 72,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 49,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

