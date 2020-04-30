Wells Fargo & Co Raises Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target to $16.25

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $15.75 to $16.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSBD. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.65.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 24.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, insider Jonathan Lamm acquired 3,500 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jordan Walter bought 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,590.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,258.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $4,115,000. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $4,160,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $3,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 72,923 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

