Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $52.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut Restaurant Brands International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.76.

Shares of QSR opened at $51.11 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 460,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 300,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 81,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

