Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Weingarten Realty Investors has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.06-2.11 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.06-2.11 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

WRI opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.25. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $32.17.

A number of research firms have commented on WRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.