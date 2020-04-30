Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136,140 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd grew its holdings in Weibo by 2,715.2% in the 4th quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 844,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after buying an additional 814,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $20,448,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $12,706,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 290,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 186,572 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Weibo by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 613,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 103,571 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WB stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. Weibo Corp has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Weibo had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WB. ValuEngine lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

